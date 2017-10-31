Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 31 October 2017
See Stunning photo of Taraji P Hensen and Laolu Senbanjo
Nigerian artist, Laolu Senbanjo shard this stunning photo with Taraji P Henson decked in a bodysuit with his signature monochrome art.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
21:11
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment