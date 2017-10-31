Gossip Nigeria Blog .
See stunning pics of Kim Kardashian in her Aaliyah halloween costume as she is accused of racism
Kim Kardashian stepped out for Halloween , dressed as late musician Aaliyah on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old reality television star received heavy backlash online after posting images of her costume as the black recording artist who died in a plane crash when she was only 22 years old.
