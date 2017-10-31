Tuesday, 31 October 2017

This photo of Uriel at Marvis' pool party has tongues wagging

BBNajija contestants, Uriel and Marvis were pictured at the latter's birthday paerty.However,Uriel's look has got tongues wagging..

See anything wrong with it?
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new