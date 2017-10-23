Monday, 23 October 2017

“Why That Chic Is In My Bed Though?” — Lola Okoye Reacts To Her Husband’s New Video As A Solo Artiste

Beautiful wife of Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, Lola Okoye has reacted to the a song and music video Cool it Down released recently by her singer husband.
The half Nigerian half Russian Lola lauded her husband for the big move and the great work at the same time wishing him more success.

The mother of two wrote:
 “I’m just wondering why that chic is in my bed though’” … and from that playful statement, it can be inferred that the video was most likely shot in the home of the singer.
Apart from Lola Okoye who gave her husband the thumbs up, many other Nigerians including entertainers have commended the singer on his debut as a solo artiste!


