Tuesday, 31 October 2017
Wow Actress Yvonne Nelson reportedly welcomes first child
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has reportedly welcomed her first child, a baby girl.
The actress has for a while been rumored to be pregnant but she kept mum on the issue all this while.
The actress is said to be in a relationship with a white man.
More details soon.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
21:39
