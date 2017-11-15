15 abortions, baby at 19 and 14 heartbreaks - married Nigerian lady shares her story

Matcchmaker Lara Kudayisi had many in shock when she disclosed during a self-development, conference in Lagos that she had a child at 19, got heartbroken 14 times and had 15 abortions.
“Yes, you heard me right. I have said it times without number and I will continue to say it. Child at 19, 14 heartbreaks and 15 abortions. It is my story and my experience. I own my experience. You must own your experience and be self-aware”.
Lara who is now married continued saying she now inspires other women with her story. According to her, when she first told her story on Facebook years back, many of her followers were shocked but the shock soon wore off as she now gets paid for disclosing that part of her life.
