Actress Juliet Ibrahim and Ice Berg Slim are married?

Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim and her rapper boyfriend, Iceberg Slim have been looking and acting so inlove over the past few months.
Now, they have taken the next step to make their relationship official ..According to online reports, they tied the knot at a private ceremony today..
She alluded to their love about three hours ago,when she wrote
Now, they have taken the next step to make their relationship official ..According to online reports, they tied the knot at a private ceremony today..
She alluded to their love about three hours ago,when she wrote
When two people are meant for each other, no time is too long , no distance is too far, and no one can ever tear them apart.This is the second marriage for the actress who already has a son.
No comments:
Post a Comment