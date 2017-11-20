Actress Nichola Banna unse to Masturbate a lot and dating married man

Banna wrote of her wayward past:
Before now, I was just that young girl that wanted everything some girls thought are the priorities in life. So back then, I dated married men who would end up loving me so much and doing all I asked,thereby spending less time with their wives.
Nichola said sharing the battle she fought in giving her life to Christ and kicking her old habits :
I used to smoke and masturbate a lot and that made me have less friends because I didn’t want the dirty habits known publicly. Though After WOLBI I stopped smoking and masturbating for a while, but after some time, I backslid-ed and became worse with the habits. I smoked all the time, coupled with the challenges I was going through then. In the midst of this I still loved God, kept praying and asking for mercy especially after each action. I’m grateful to God because I know He has healed me completely and this is the proof that I’m free from that demonic influence because it was a big battle for me to testify openly.
