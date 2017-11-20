Monday, 20 November 2017

Alex Ekweme dies in London clinic


Ailing second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme died in a London clinic. He passed on late Sunday night after he battled with what the family said was a chest infection.

Confirming his death in a statement early Monday morning, Ekwueme’s younger brother and traditional ruler of Oko community in Anambra state, HRH, Prof. Laz Ekwueme said in a statement.



“The Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON. “The sad event occurred at The London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.” 

Ekwueme became the Vice President in 1979 with Alhaji Shehu Shagari as Oresident in Nigeria second republic.
