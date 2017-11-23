Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Thursday, 23 November 2017
Annie Idibia glows in lovely new photos
Annie Idibia is a happy woman.Days after returning from her Dubai birthday vacation with her family, you can still see the glow of a happy woman all over her.
