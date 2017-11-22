Wednesday, 22 November 2017

“Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed A Detestable Offence Before God” – Nigerian Man


A Nigerian man, Mathew Chukwu Nolly (pictured) have said that based on the biblical injunction any lady wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God.
He posted this on a Facebook page.


“A woman must not put on men’s clothing, and a man must not wear women’s clothing. Anyone who does this is detestable in the sight of the LORD your God.” Deu 22:5 Based on the biblical injunction , any lady/woman,girl wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God. Prove it otherwise if you can”
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new