“Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed A Detestable Offence Before God” – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian man, Mathew Chukwu Nolly (pictured) have said that based on the biblical injunction any lady wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God.
He posted this on a Facebook page.
“A woman must not put on men’s clothing, and a man must not wear women’s clothing. Anyone who does this is detestable in the sight of the LORD your God.” Deu 22:5 Based on the biblical injunction , any lady/woman,girl wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God. Prove it otherwise if you can”
