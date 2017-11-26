Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 26 November 2017
Battle of the grooms and groomsmen-Banky W vs Oritsefemi
Banky W and his bestman,Tunde Demuren vs Oritsefemi and Small Doctor...Two weddings, two dapper grooms and groomsmen,two different styles.
Who wins most stylish duo?
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
03:58
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment