Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 26 November 2017
Beyonce shows off Jay Z's bling as she joins him on 4:44 tour
Beyonce joined her husband,Jay Z on his 4:44 tour and shared some behind the scenes photos of him,including his chains,wristwatches and rings...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
04:00
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment