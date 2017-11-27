Chris Brown dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo?

Chris Brown and Indonesian star, Agnez Mo have been sharing photos of each other which appears to suggest they are in a relationship. A day after implying he is giving dating just one last try ,he posted the photo above.
She also has a few photos with him on their page.Maybe it's just music.
Come to think of it,she is Asian just like his ex,Karrueche ..
