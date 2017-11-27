Monday, 27 November 2017

Chris Brown dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo?

Chris Brown dating Agnez Mo
 Chris Brown and Indonesian star, Agnez Mo have been sharing photos of each other which appears to suggest they are in a relationship. A day after implying he is giving dating just one last try ,he posted the photo  above.
She also has a few photos with him on their page.Maybe it's just music.

Come to think of it,she is Asian just like his ex,Karrueche ..



