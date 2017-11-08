Couple deliver their first baby at home by themselves without help and share the entire process online (graphic photos)

A couple who are first-time parents took to Instagram to document the birth of their child who they brought into the world all by themselves, at home, without assistance from any medical personnel or anyone at all.
The father, who is a personal trainer, said they were able to do it by having a healthy lifestyle all through the pregnancy; eating well, exercising and all of that. He also said they researched extensively for what to do in case complications arise during birth. He went on to share really graphic photos showing how their baby came into the world.
He captioned one of the photos: "The most magical moment of my life so far was assisting in the delivery of my daughter on to this Earth. No doctors, no midwives, just us, good energy & good vibrations! #InspiredByCoupe #AFatherRole #Natural#HomeBirth #DrCoupe ????"
There were mixed reactions in the comment section after he shared the story. Some praised him while others pointed out it was risky and should never have been done in the first place.
Ceaser commented: "Y'all did research on how too perform surgery god forbid the baby was born with complications you were trained doctors to fix it. Yeah I get it back in the day women use to do this they also died during childbirth at high rates keep this type of risky stuff to yourself no one else needs this bright idea."
Another commented: "Bullshit. This is not something that needs promoting. People, you cannot birth children on your own, there is a reason we have professionals, midwives, doctors and nurses who have studied for years. You cannot become an expert in 9 months. Lol who are you trying to kid??"
See the birth photos below.
