Sunday, 12 November 2017
Davido wins MTV EMA Best African Act 2017
Davido has emerged MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act 2017.He beat talented acts like Wizkid and Nasty C as well as South Africa’s – Babes Wodumo , Angola’s – C4 Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi..
Congrats to him.
