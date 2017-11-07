Dear Blackface and Eedris?stop talking nonsense all the time! - 2face Idibia

An otherwise quite and easy going music legend, 2face Idibia has lost his cool and he just went off on a twitter rant blasting his ex-band member Blackface alongside Eedris Abdulkareem.
2face is reacting to Blackface's recent interview on Pulseng's 'Loose Talk' podcast where he criticised his lyrics and genrally the watery lyrics of Nigerian musicians.
Eedris in recent interviews has also berated the quality of music churned out and in response, 2face took to twitter to tweet, '
dear blackface and idris. as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I'm 2 busy so this is the only advice and response u're gonna get from me. una fit resume una nonsense rants'.
