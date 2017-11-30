Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mattews' Having secret affair ?

There have been rumours Togolese football star and Big Brother 2013 winner, Dillish Mattews are in a relationship.However, nothing has been confirmed until now. Namibian star, Dillish posted the innocent photo above as she arrived Turkey .
However, Adebayor let it slip as he posted a photo of his and hers Balenciaga shoes on Snapchat and it was a dead giveaway..
Though Adebayor has a daughter and sent a loving shoutout to her mother in 2015,neither of them are known to be married or officially in a relationship.
See below:
