Monday, 20 November 2017

Eniko Hart pens open letter to her unborn son as she is past her due date


Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart revealed she is three days past her due date.She penned a letter to her unborn son,Kenzo writing
dear kenzo🦋


you’re now 40 weeks and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time! 🤗 even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥
#SpeakitintoExistence ✨
#AllOnGodsTiming
#HappySunday🙏🏽
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new