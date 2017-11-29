Expanding her empire ! Kylie Jenner files trademark for 'Kylie Truck

Kylie Jenner will be hitting the streets as she continues to build her make-up empire.
The 20-year-old reality star has trademarked 'Kylie truck' and 'Kylie Jenner Truck' according to TMZ.
According to the site, the truck will be more like a food truck as it will roam around neighborhoods selling lip kits and other Kylie merchandise.
This comes just a week after thousands of diehard fans queued for hours at pop-up shops located at Top Shop locations around the US for a chance to buy products from her cosmetics range.
Kylie has been very successful as according to Women's Wear Daily back in September, she had earned $420 million in retail sales in 18 months.
It is also estimated that her brand will hit one billion dollars by 2022.
