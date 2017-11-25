Funke Akindele addresses news of her giving birth to twins

Rumors began swirling round a few days ago when star actress Funke Akindele jetted off to the United Kingdom, many immediately assumed and swore that she had gone to give birth to her expected twins.
Speaking via her spokesperson Mr. Biodun Kupoluyi, to encomium.ng, the actress had this to say;
“Don’t mind those people. They’re only imagining. You can not hide a pregnancy for long. And when you deliver, people must surely know. So, delivering a set of twins in London is not something one can hide at all.”
