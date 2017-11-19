Ghanaian Pastor Who Was Caught Doing Bad Things With A Female Church Member Inside A Bush In The Name Of Deliverance

The hottest viral picture in town where a pastor was seen touching the private part of a female church member whiles praying for her was all but a movie? Interesting!
The picture above has been shared on Facebook pages of almost all the big media outlet online — Which has drawn a lot of the commentaries with most of them thinking its a reality — But it’s a scene in a movie called “Pastor Blinks”.
The movie stars Maame Fante(Auntie Blinks) Nana Mensah (Pastor Blinks) and it talks about fake pastors.Nana Mensah ( Pastor Blinks) is the head Pastor of an end-time church of Blinks.The pastor needed leaders to run the church— paa George (Elder NYAME) ,Agya Manu, Maame fante, Jennifer Dansoa (Jane) and Efya Sugar were all looking for a position and which one is ready to offer the pastor whatever he wants?
Jane offered her daughter Nana Akua as a gift so he can get her position.Paa George who is married to Jane also too wanted to offer the same daughter to win the heart of the pastor.Very interesting times, who will win?
Maame fante (Auntie Blinks), as old as she is also wanted to offer her body to the pastor and and even offered to support him with money.
