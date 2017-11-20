Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 20 November 2017
Have you seen Rita Dominic's look to Banky W and Adesua's wedding?
While most ladies rocked the official pink asoebi or traditional attires,Rita Dominic went for this stunning black dress with sheer panels for Banky W's wedding today.Talk about a style icon.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
00:18
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment