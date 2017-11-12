Sunday, 12 November 2017

“I Can Travel From Lagos To Sokoto For Dick” – Nigerian Lady Tolu Reveals


Writing on her Twitter timeline, the beautiful lady said: “I can travel from Lagos to Sokoto for d-ck.”
She continued, saying that no one should come to her TL, to spew rubbish at her, or to preach, “Nobody should come and tell me any f-cking rubbish on my TL”
Pretty Nigerian Lady reveals
Her tweet has garnered over 312 retweets, and over 200 replies, and still counting.
..A Twitter user, Fuad, called her a fool, and a dirty dog, and she quickly clapped back at him, saying he was referring to his mother.

