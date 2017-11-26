I don't know who leaked the photo - Juliet Ibrahim on alleged marriage to Iceberg Slim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has spoken about her alleged marriage to rapper Iceberg Slim.
Recall a few days back, photo of the pair popped up on social media with claims they just got married. Both denied it however and Juliet has again spoken about the rumor.
Speaking with Sunday Scoop she said;
“I did not get married and like I explained, that picture was taken on the set of a project we’re working on. I don’t know who leaked it. If we want to do something like that; trust me, we wouldn’t hide it.”
On if they have plans of tying the knot;
“I really don’t want to say anything further about this. If I want to take any major decision, I will surely let my loved ones know about it.”
