I was very stupid and regret what I did,-Paul Okoye apologizes to fans

Paul Okoye has expressed regrets for making their family issues public following Psquare split.Paul who was at BeatFm recently told Olisa Adibua he regrets his actions.He said
Aasked if he’d ever collaborate with his brother, Peter for PSquare again, he simply said; “I don’t know”.
“My fans, take heart. As e dey break my heart, na so e dey break una heart. “I think I was very stupid, in that aspect. Something got into me. I couldn’t stand him. But what I did, I regretted it. Please forgive me for that and let me move on.”Though he believes every family faces its own issues. “Everybody has problems in their families, everyone has issues,” he said.
