Jay Z finally admits he cheated on Beyonce,reveals why they didn't divorce

Jay Z dropped hints on 4:44 that he had cheated on his wife Beyonce.She also opened up about her pain in Lemonade. However, on Wednesday ,the hip hop legend, 47, finally admitted to cheating on her when he sat down with Dean Baquet from The New York Times for a very revealing chat.
He not only admitted that he been unfaithful to his wife of nine years, but revealed that therapy kept them from getting divorced.
Jay Z started talking about the infidelity when he addressed the scars he still has from his past.
Those scars led to him push away his wife, 36.He said
'You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. ... In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity,' he said.Jay also took the time to talk about those scars and how he has faced them with the help of therapy.
'I grew so much from the experience,' he said.He also touched on his difficult friendship with Kanye West, but insited he will always love Kanye husband and that they will laugh at these spats when they're 89.
'But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a ... you're at such an advantage. You know, you realize that if someone's racist toward you, it ain't about you.
'It's about their upbringing and what happened to them, and how that led them to this point. You know, most bullies bully. It just happens. "Oh, you got bullied as a kid so you trying to bully me." I understand.'
'I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us.'Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother. And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother.'I'm sure he feels that I've done things to him as well. I'm not a perfect human being by no stretch.'
'And we both love and respect each other's art, too. So it's like, we both - everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good.
Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother. And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother..
But not everything is perfect.
'In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we're 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that.
'There's gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, "These are the things that I'm uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel."
No comments:
Post a Comment