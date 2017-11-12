“Jesus Christ Is Fake, He Is Not The Son Of God” – Popular Ghanaian Rev Bempah

Ghanaian cleric, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who is the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has revealed that that the name “JesusChrist” is fake.
In an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, the outspoken prophet opined that, the real name of the son of God who came to die to save the world is ‘Yeshua HaMashiach’. “YESHUA” means “Salvation” and HaMashiach” means “The Anointed One” he explained.
Bempah maintained that Jesus of Nazareth, the man we read about in history books and in the New Testament, was merely a fabrication of first-century Romans, who created his gospels as a way to quell the messianic fervor of the Jews. .
He stated that Jesus was a tool of psychological warfare used by then Roman emperor, Constantine to get the Jews to stop causing trouble and love their Roman overlords.
This move by the Romans,the prophet added, made Christians to believe in a new deity called Jesus, “a celestial being subordinate to God”. Rev Owusu Bempah conceded there are many contradictions in the Bible due to translation but they know the truth and will liberate humanity. .
He cited the founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, as someone who uses the name Yeshua HaMashiach during prayers because he knows the truth.
He said miracles happen when pastors mention the name of Jesus because they operate with the spirit of Yeshua HaMashiach. Bempah stressed that Yeshua HaMashiach is the name forever known in Heaven, and must thus be accepted by all especially believers on earth.
