– Kate Henshaw reacts to Banky W Mistakenly Sharing His Wife’s ‘Nude’ video-‘Some Things Should Be Kept Private’

Few hours after Banky W erroneously posted his wife, Adesua’s ‘nude’ video online, Kate Henshaw has reacted.
The veteran Nollywood actress took to Twitter to say some things should be kept private.
She wrote;
“It’s easy to get sucked into the whole social media whirlpool but some things should be kept private…
#justsaying”
See some reactions below;
Tanxi Beo you know when you buy new thing, e go dey shark u. Until e get old. Thank you banky W for sharing this amazing video, since we no fit chop with u. The video is a clear indication that u care about us your fans, what a wonderful nyash
Eunice Okwari My sister you haff said it all.. We now know the color of susu bumbum..lol Chai indeed you can’t turn back the hand of Time.. Some things should be left private.. I am coming to calabar to you @kateshaw
Rema Zaazi Tianah My dia Kate please stop this nonsense of urs ed step aside coz ur interrupting our video lol Banky W dia am here listening to YES/NO as the video is playing thanks for the care u’ve showed us ed please kip the spirit
