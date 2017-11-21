Kris Jenner gives the closest hint Khloe and Kylie are pregnant

Kris Jenner may have dropped the biggest hint that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant .
The 62-year-old Momager recently took to Instagram to share a snap of nine different sets of pajamas which she said are for 'every one of my grand children.
She currently has three grandchildren with daughter Kourtney Kardashian, two with Kim, and one with Rob for a current total of six.
Kris captioned the snap:
'Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!!
'Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️ #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!'
