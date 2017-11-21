Lady Says Her Tweet About Going From Lagos To Sokoto For D*ck Has Gotten Her Unwanted Male Attention

@ladytoluu the lady who said she can go from Lagos to Sokoto for d*ck disclosed that the guys in Jakande Isolo where she lives harass her anytime she steps out. She hinted that it could be worse but for the reputation of her dad in the area.
”There are some men in my area who hang around where i pass at night to harrass me cos of my tweet for 2 straight weeks”
Incase you missed it;
Writing on her Twitter timeline, the beautiful lady said: “I can travel from Lagos to Sokoto for d-ck.”
She continued, saying that no one should come to her TL, to spew rubbish at her, or to preach, “Nobody should come and tell me any f-cking rubbish on my TL”
Pretty Nigerian Lady reveals
Pretty Nigerian Lady reveals
Her tweet has garnered over 312 retweets, and over 200 replies, and still counting.
..A Twitter user, Fuad, called her a fool, and a dirty dog, and she quickly clapped back at him, saying he was referring to his mother.
No comments:
Post a Comment