Lagos arraigns Cameroonian house help for employer’s murder

A Cameroonian househelp, Leudjou Joel, has been remanded for the alleged murder of his Nigerian employer, Miss Dayo Eniola.
Joel, 21 who worked as a cleaner for 33-year-old Eniola in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, was said to have allegedly stabbed his employer to death last December.
The Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Adeniyi Kazeem, told the court that the foreigner stabbed his Nigerian employer to death over his rejected request for salary advance.
He allegedly committed the crime at No. 15, Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Upon Joel’s arraignment on Monday, Kazeem prayed the court to order that the accused be remanded in the prison custody, pending commencement of trial.
Justice Akintoye made an order that Joel should be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison.
She adjourned till January 18, 2018 for commencement of trial.
