Sunday, 12 November 2017
Nigerian Soldier Shares Loved Up Photo With Her Naval Officer Husband
A Nigerian Soldier, Princess Adeola, took to social media to share loved up photos with her Naval Officer husband who she addressed as her ‘Man crush everyday’.
Here are some of their photos of the military couple who both work in Lagos;
