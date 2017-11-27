“Nigerians Are Now Selling Their Own People To Rebels In Libya” – Man Sold Twice, Raped, Beaten And Abused Reveals After Returning Home

@Virus_pluto narrated this sad and shocking experience of a victim who just returned home after being sold into slavery by his fellow countrymen in Libya. According to him;
“A nigga made it back home from Libya. He’s been there since July 2016. This nigga looks like a walking skeleton. He was sold twice, raped, beaten, abused and all. Funny thing is, he was sold to the Libyan rebels by the Nigerian who promised him Europe
Nigerians are now selling their own people for money….better to be suffering in Nigeria than to be a slave in Libya. 46 left, 32 made it to Libya, all the girls were sold or given out same day, only 3 out of 29 guys made it back home… It’s now business…girls are sold on a high
Pls if you can’t go to Europe through the normal way….don’t try to go through Libya…it’s not by force…99.9 % of African girls are sex slaves there. Suffer your suffer in your country. God will answer you one day.”
Earlier today, there was a story about Nigerians who are being held captive and sold as slaves in Libya (read here), but it turns out it isn’t only Nigerians who are victims.
A South African has taken to Twitter to raise awareness about the modern day slavery taking place in Libya, of which South Africans have fallen victim. Nigerians, South Africans, and citizens of various other countries in Africa, in their search for greener pastures, try to cross over to Europe by going through Libya but they never make it there.
Most of them end up being captured and sold as slaves. While in captivity, they are kept in dehumanizing conditions and maltreated. Some are sold so that their body organs can be harvested and sold, while some end up being killed. A lot of them are used as sex slaves, including the men who get raped by other men. There are 1 to 2 auctions every month where buyers come to assess captives and make their choice.
The crime against humanity was brought to light after CNN published the report of an investigation they carried out last week. A CNN team traveled to Libya and witnessed a dozen men being sold for as little as $400 each. And the slave traders do not lack men and women because according to reports, thousands of migrants have arrived in Libya in recent years in a desperate bid to travel the central Mediterranean route to Europe. The International Organization for Migration estimates there are currently between 700,000 and a million migrants stuck in the country.
Since the CNN report, Libya has opened an investigation into the slave markets. The probe is being overseen by the government’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency.
