Nollywood Actress Eniola Omoshalewa Calls Out Producer Yomi Fabiyi For Demanding Sex From Her For A Movie Role

Veteran Nollywood actor and director, Yomi Fabiyi has been called out by an actress turned realtor Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice, who accused him of demanding sex from her 9 years ago when she was still passionate abot acting.
According to her, Yomi Fabiyi left her stranded on the road when she told him she be giving him sex. Here’s what she wrote;
“This stupid guy, I remember my encounter with him 9 yrs ago when I was still passionate about acting, I was happy wen I met him as he promised dat he will feature me in a movie dat very day. I was so excited, I quickly called my ppl that I won’t be coming home o. I dey go location. Only for him to be telling me dat shey I know I can’t sleep in a separate room wen we get to the location o @Ikorodu . Dat we av to sleep together and he will have sex with me b4 he can feature me at all. He say na normal tin for all d actress o. I was so heart broken. U know wat dis guy now did? As i told him I can’t do it, he just dropped me along d express in d middle of the busy road in Ketu. I cried till i reach home.My mama just dey console me like a baby.”
