OMG Nigerian Man Rapes An 8year Old Child To The Extent That The Line Separating Her Vagina And Anus Cut

Facebook user Adeniyi FunminiWealth Adeniyi has just shared a hearbreaking story of a little girl who died after been raped brutally;
This world is wicked…..some men are the devil themselves…..I’m so speechless!! How will a man rape an eight year old girl to the extent that the line between her vagina and anus cut….Lord Jesus….I’ve seen it all.
They didn’t know on time n d wound got infected…that was how the girl died of infection.
I’m so sad right now….despite all d brothels in dis state, grown up girls everywhere but u rather chose to defile dis innocent child, I’m full of tears right now.
All the men in the house refused to say who did it.
