OMG Sia Posts Nud Photo of Herself After Someone Tried To Sell It

Sia has beat a blackmailer at his own game.After someone tried selling naked photos of the "Chandelier" singer, the talented singer and songwriter responded by posting a nude picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram.
"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the "Elastic Heart" singer captioned the photo. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas."See it below
Sia's "Everyday is Christmas" mention didn't just refer to her gifting the troll with the greatest clapback ever. Everyday Is Christmas is actually the name of her original holiday album, which features 10 new songs and debuts Nov. 17.
