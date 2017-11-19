Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 19 November 2017
Omotola's look to Banky W and Adesua's wedding
Star actress,Omotola was one of the celebrity guests at Banky W and Adesua's wedding yesterday .She looked fabulous in this lovey dazzling dress.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:34
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment