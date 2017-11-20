Monday, 20 November 2017

Paris Hilton claims she and Britney Spears invented selfies(See proof)

Millionaire heiress,Paris Hilton shared these selfies taken 11 years ago with pop princess, Britney Spears ,crediting them with inventing the selfies.
