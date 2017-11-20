Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Monday, 20 November 2017
Paris Hilton claims she and Britney Spears invented selfies(See proof)
Millionaire heiress,Paris Hilton shared these selfies taken 11 years ago with pop princess, Britney Spears ,crediting them with inventing the selfies.
