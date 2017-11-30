Photos: 11year Old Child Gives Birth To A Baby

According to a french facebook page named First Magazine who shared these photos an 11year old child has just given birth to a child, according to them she was impreganeted by her elder brother:
Update!!! After Carrying Out More Investigation we just found out the post was originally posted by A Page named Konia Media group
below is how they captioned it;
Amazing but true! A 11-Year-old girl just gave birth to a baby. Both Children (mama and baby) are doing well as you see them here in l’ hospital. NB: she was pregnant by his brother-in-law a criminal named Moussa Oulen aged 50 from gueckedou. What do you think of this man?
