Photos: Beyonce’s 5-month-old twins Sir & Rumi Carter, Seen In Public First Time Ever

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins, Sir & Rumi Carter have never been seen in public before, after Beyonce celebrated the one-month anniversary of their birth with agorgeous portrait of herself holding her babies.
That changed on Saturday when the children were spotted for the first time in public with their famous parents Beyonce and Jay Z as they enjoyed the warm weather at a mega mansion in Miami, Florida.
DailyMail obtained the exclusive pictures which show Beyoncé, her mother Tina Knowles and a woman believed to be Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter taking turns holding the now-5-month old twins.
36-year-old Beyonce looked like a proud mother as she was seen cradling Sir close in her arms while her mother Tina Knowles and later, Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter, doted on Rumi, who looked darling with a white bow in her hair.
Also seen was their first daughter Blue Ivy, aged five, as well as Beyonce’s husband Jay Z, 47.
