Photos: Son Of Former PDP Chairman Allegedly Stabbed To Death By His Wife Over Alleged Infidelity

Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, was last night, allegedly, stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.
According to reports, the attack stemmed from an allegation of infidelity after she saw a text message on his phone. The deceased was stabbed 3 times in the back; and severally on his private parts, at their home in Maitama, Abuja.
Before this, Maimuna had bit part of his ear off and was treated at a hospital before returning home. He was advised to leave the house but he refused. After stabbing him, she drove him to the hospital where he died. The couple had a daughter together. He will be buried today.
Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, was last night allegedly stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda.
Maryam is the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.
“The case has been moved from there to the FCT Command Criminal Investigation Department.
“Detectives are currently at the scene and investigation has commenced”.
No comments:
Post a Comment