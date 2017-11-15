Pope Francis was gifted with a special edition Lamborghini but Puts It Up For Auction to do Charity

Pope Francis has donated a white-painted special edition of Lamborghini Huracan he was gifted with, to charity.
The luxury car which sells for around 180,000 euros (N76m) was given to him on Wednesday in a ceremony in Vatican City.
After blessing it and signing the hood,he immediately handed it over to Sotheby’s, which will auction off the Huracan to raise money for charity.
The money will go towards helping displaced Christians in Iraq, victims of trafficking and prostitution, and Italian charities working with women and children in countries in Africa.
The funds will also be used to rebuild homes and churches for Christians chased out of Iraq by Islamic State terrorists.
