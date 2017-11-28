President Buhari jokes about Atiku’s defection

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday trivialised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
President Buhari told APC National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun at the Presidential Villa before the inauguration of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee:
“Accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party.As the President walked into the hall he looked towards where Oyegun was and made the remark jocukarly. Many people laughed as Buhari made his way to his seat,The Nation reported.
