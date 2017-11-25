Read Ireti Doyle's message to Adesua Etomi

Actress Ireti Doyle, has shown just jhow deeply she loves Adesua Etomi.
The veteran actress shared a photo of herself with the petite bride, whom she played her mother in-law in hit movie 'The Wedding Party' and wrote
Were I to choose a role model for my 13 year old daughter...you would be amongst the very select few.
There is no such thing as a totally flawless person, yet you have carried yourself with grace, dignity and a certain "awareness" that many (regardless of age) are yet to master. Were i asked to describe you in one word it would be #clean.
Well done my Lady...@bankywellington is lucky to have found you...
@adesuaetomi ...one day imma sit you down and tell you exactly how I feel about you ...but in the main time let's go get you wed!!! (Is that oyinbo even correct???) Who cares!!!😂
And oh...when today's celebration is over, I shall go home and sleep wella; resting assured in the knowledge that the Lord God Almighty who has brought you thus far, has got both of you in the palm of His hands and @bankywellington has got you in his.
It shall continue to be well with you and all that you do...congratulations my darling💜
#BAAD2017#IyawoEleseOsun#AyaBanky#MrsWellington#MrsW#Yellow#Stainless#Sunshine#DidINotWarnYouAboutTheseFlowers#IWillCryAndRuinMyMakeupToday😂
