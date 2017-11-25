Read Linda Ejiofor's moving message to bff ADesua Etomi as she gets married today

Actress Linda Ejiofor has penned a moving piece for her bestfriend Adesua Etomi as the latter ties the knot today.
She wrote;
She is getting married today!!!!! 😢😍❤️😬💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼. Trust me those are tears of joy.
You know I don’t usually do this, but for you I will ☺️
Adesua Etomi; soon to be “Wellington” (love the sound of that) 😬. I’m so happy for you. We have been through a lot together and to see the marvelous works God has done in your life, makes me hopeful.
4 years ago who would have thought that i would be by your side on this special day. I love you girl and can’t wait to have squishy nephews and nieces. 😉😉😉
Mr W!!! I know you will take care of my sister and I’m glad you both found each other 😘😘 ☺️😚🤗 I LOVE YOU BOTH 😢❤️ and I trust God for a happy forever after!
@bankywellington @adesuaetomi
#BAAD2017
#MySAExperience
