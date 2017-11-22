Wednesday, 22 November 2017

Regina Daniels Call Out Fraudster Who Approached Her As A Fan And Took A Photo With Her Then Is Using It To Impersonate Her Collecting Nude Photos And Blackmailing Teenage Girls


She has now cleared the air by calling out the man allegedly using her name to defraud people.
She shared photo evidence and wrote;
“I am not going to dignify this boy posing as a producer (richy Adams) using my name to dupe people. He’s already wanted by the police. In this picture, is the Said producer possibly posing with one of his victims. I wonder how many more would have fallen for him. I just found out on the Said reginadanielsfanpage a picture I took with him, I can’t even remember his face, he probably came as a fan to take pictures with me so he can dupe his victims easily which I believe is been operated by him. I have warned before and am still warning again, I have nothing to the with any Reginadanielsfanpage or any Regina Daniels account apart from my verified account. WARNING: I don’t run a production house. As for the Facebook blogger that started all this drama online, I hope you have gotten your 1min traffic on ur page , that is if you are not the one operating the fake accounts.
Meanwhile…as you don decide to hawk my matter for head like gala, I dey mama put for Ojuelegba dey eat hot pepper rice.”
