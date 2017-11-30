Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Rihanna wows in yellow at her street unveiling ceremony in Barbados
Rihanna flew to Barbados for the her street unveiling ceremony.The superstar had a street named after her at Bridgeport..She was received by the Prime Minister of her country.
See more below:
