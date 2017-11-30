Thursday, 30 November 2017

Rihanna wows in yellow at her street unveiling ceremony in Barbados


 Rihanna flew to Barbados for the her street unveiling ceremony.The superstar had a street named after her at Bridgeport..She was received by the Prime Minister of her country.
See more below:






Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new