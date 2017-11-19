Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Sunday, 19 November 2017
See First Photos Of The latest Bride Adesua Etomi As She Dances Into Her Traditional Wedding Today
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi is getting married to the love of her life, BankyW in Lagos today. Congrats to her! Another photo below.
