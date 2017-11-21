See Interior Photos Of Robert Mugabe’s Lavish $10Million Blue Roof Palace (Photos)

Following the sack of Robert Mugabe as President of Zimbabwe by the country’s army, photos of the interiors of his Blue Roof mansion has surfaced.
The lavish mansion in Harare valued at $10 million, is a 25-bedroom house based in 44-acre grounds, fenced off from the public and protected by a multi-million pound security system valued.
Mugabe is accused of living a luxury lifestyle while millions in his country, face starvation. Here are photos below;
